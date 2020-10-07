Advertisement

You can win a private plane ride over the Keweenaw

The Barbara Kettle Gundlach Shelter Home in Calumet is celebrating its 40th anniversary and moving to a larger building, but is in need of help.
A view of Houghton and Hancock. FILE.
A view of Houghton and Hancock. FILE.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - You can win a private plane ride over Keweenaw.

According to Barbara Niemela, the executive director of the shelter, the homeless shelter located in Houghton County has officially purchased a new one-story facility to serve the county and is asking the community for help with its “Build a Bedroom” fundraiser to remodel the new shelter, and one donator will win a private flight.

“If you donate a minimum of $40 – because of our 40th anniversary – before Friday Oct. 9, you will be entered into a drawing to win a flight over the Keweenaw with photographer and pilot, Neil Harri,” Niemela said.

Niemela said the shelter staff is excited for the move.

For more information on donating, visit the shelter’s website at http://bkgshelterhome.org/.

