Westwood HS needs new Boys Varsity Basketball Coach

Scott Syrjala steps down
Westwood High School
Westwood High School(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ISHPEMING TWP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Westwood Patriots will have a new bench boss this season.

Scott Syrjala has stepped aside. He still coaches varsity football plus varsity track and field.

Patriots Athletic Director Jon Beckman says it was Syrjala’s decision, adding he didn’t want to coach three varsity sports anymore.

Beckman says the job has been posted and he’ll go through the applications soon.

