Voting in Michigan: Learn how to cast your ballot in November

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - How do I register to vote? Where’s my clerk’s office? How can I find my polling location? Can I request an absentee ballot?

Each year, especially during presidential election years like 2020, questions arise about when, where, and how to vote.

In Michigan, the best place to go to help answer these questions is Michigan.gov/vote. There, you can find out how to register, find your polling place and figure out what is on your ballot.

Another great source is the League of Women Voters database at Vote411.org. The LWV also offers a candidate guide for each state, which gives detailed information on candidates and statewide proposals.

For past election results and other general voter information for the state of Michigan, click here.

Are there voting or election questions you want answered by TV6? Send along your questions or story ideas to apietila@wluctv6.com.

