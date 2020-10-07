Advertisement

Voting in Michigan: Learn how to cast your ballot in November

Each year, especially during presidential election years like 2020, questions arise about when, where, and how to vote.
Michigan Elections.
Michigan Elections.(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - How do I register to vote? Where’s my clerk’s office? How can I find my polling location? Can I request an absentee ballot?

Each year, especially during presidential election years like 2020, questions arise about when, where, and how to vote.

In Michigan, the best place to go to help answer these questions is Michigan.gov/vote. There, you can find out how to register, find your polling place and figure out what is on your ballot.

Another great source is the League of Women Voters database at Vote411.org. The LWV also offers a candidate guide for each state, which gives detailed information on candidates and statewide proposals.

For past election results and other general voter information for the state of Michigan, click here.

Are there voting or election questions you want answered by TV6? Send along your questions or story ideas to apietila@wluctv6.com.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State Politics

Gov. Whitmer signs bill to help ensure every vote is counted in November election

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
SB 757 would allow clerks in certain cities or townships to begin processing absentee ballots prior to election day.

State Politics

Sec. Benson: 2.6M voters with absentee ballots can be confident votes will be counted

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Benson urges Michiganders to turn to trusted, non-partisan sources for official election information.

News

Legislature responds to motion filed with Michigan Supreme Court by governor and health director

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon file a motion to clarify if the Supreme Court's ruling will take effect in 28 days.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Latest News

State

539K signatures submitted to repeal Whitmer emergency powers

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
Unlock Michigan is demanding that the veto-proof initiative be put before the Republican-led Legislature before year’s end. It needs roughly 340,000 valid voter signatures for the bill to qualify and has a 200,000 cushion.

News

Marquette city clerk: Absentee ballots available, multiple return options exist

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
An application for a ballot can be submitted online or voters can request a physical application by calling the office.

National Politics

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT
|
By DAVID BAUDER
The commission said Wednesday the debate “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

State

More than 2.5M Michiganders have requested absentee ballots

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
That’s a 350 percent increase compared to the last presidential election in 2016.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

State Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.