Upper Peninsula commemorates National Energy Efficiency Day

EGLE and power companies inform people about how to save energy and money.
(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today is not only October 7th. It is also the fifth annual National Energy Efficiency Day, where the public comes up with ways to save energy and save money.

This afternoon, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy held a virtual meeting, telling the people of the state to take action and be energy-efficient. During the meeting, EGLE’s Community Programs Coordinator, Miles Biel, laid out an economical aspect while referring to going solar to help the planet.

“On average," Biel said, "your energy efficiency costs you about eight cents to wipe out one kilowatt hour. So, it’s a pretty good deal.”

Upper Peninsula Power Company participated for the first time since the day was recognized. The company’s Energy Efficiency Program Administrator, Andrew McNeally, says it is vital for everyone to recognize that saving energy can positively impact their own lives and the lives of others everywhere.

“Saving energy saves money, saves costs, saves admissions, and it has a trickle down effect," McNeally explained. "We start locally, and it ends up being a global impact.”

McNeally suggests converting from incandescent light bulbs to LED bulbs, as well as residents switching out old appliances like refrigerators and replacing them with new ones while also earning a rebate

“A 10-year-old refrigerator cost about $130 a year to use,” he stated. "With our rebate program, our appliance recycling program usually in the spring and fall, we offer you a $50 rebate to take that off of the system and get rid of it.”

Marquette Board of Light & Power’s Toby Smith says there is one simple thing people can do to save energy: turn appliances and electrical items off when they are not being used.

“Turn the lights out when you leave the kitchen,” Smith said. "Turn the television off when you are leaving the house. That is probably one of the biggest wastes of energy that we see.

The message to the people is this: save the power to save the world.

