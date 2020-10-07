Advertisement

Upper Michigan to receive federal funds to strengthen local food economies

This investment comes through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s new Regional Food Systems Partnerships Program.
U.S. Department of Agriculture
U.S. Department of Agriculture(WRDW)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WLUC) - U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Ranking Member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, Wednesday announced a new $746,480 investment to help build local food economies, create jobs, and improve access to locally grown food in urban and rural communities in Southwest Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

This investment comes through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s new Regional Food Systems Partnerships Program, which Senator Stabenow authored in the 2018 Farm Bill.

“When we produce food here, we create jobs here in Michigan,” said Senator Stabenow. “This is a win-win for families and local food producers who have been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis.”

From restaurant closures, to supply chain disruptions, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected local food economies. Michigan State University will receive $746,480 to strengthen local food systems by connecting food and farm entrepreneurs in Southwest Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.

The project will create lasting partnerships between farmers and innovative food businesses to help create jobs and improve access to locally grown food in both rural and urban communities.

“This award from USDA will allow us to create a more cohesive collaboration infrastructure to better support urban and rural communities of need in Michigan. We will expand the reach of the Michigan Good Food Fund to assist local food and farm entrepreneurs who bring healthy and affordable foods into Battle Creek and the Upper Peninsula” said Jamie Rahrig project lead with the MSU Center for Regional Food System and the MSU Product Center.

In the 2018 Farm Bill, Sen. Stabenow authored the new Regional Food Systems Partnerships Program, which builds regional partnerships between farmers and food entrepreneurs to grow local food economies. Sen. Stabenow secured permanent funding for these partnerships by including them as a part of the Local Agriculture Market Program, ensuring these investments will be available for food and farm entrepreneurs for years to come.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Menominee man arrested on child porn charges

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Alex Clark
A Menominee man will face charges related to criminal sexual conduct and child sexually abusive material in Marquette County after a lengthy investigation that began in February of this year.

News

DNR plans to replace Newberry facilities with state-of-the-art mass-timber building

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The new building, still in the design stages, will house both the DNR’s customer service center and field offices in Newberry, in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

News

HOTplate Pottery hydrodipping workshop and other events

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with HOTplate Pottery owner Melissa Sprouse about the studio's upcoming events, as well as a hydrodipping demonstration.

News

HOTplate Pottery Hydrodipping

Updated: 2 hours ago
A discussion with HOTplate Pottery owner Melissa Sprouse about the studio's upcoming events, as well as a hydrodipping demonstration.

Latest News

News

GOP-led Michigan legislature to convene, advance coronavirus response measures

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
Following last week’s court ruling, the state Senate plans to meet Thursday. The state House can then meet Tuesday and take up the Senate’s bills.

VOD Recordings

Lenders and Loans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
Select Realty's Stephanie Jones says keep your lenders and loans local

News

Marquette County’s Toys For Tots campaign kicks off

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Former Marines help put together donation boxes to place at local businesses.

News

Marquette County Board hears plans for CARES Act money at K.I. Sawyer

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
With $18 million in federal coronavirus relief money, the plans would bring new projects to Sawyer International Airport and the surrounding area.

News

Houghton County Roads

Updated: 16 hours ago
Houghton County Roads

News

RESTORE

Updated: 16 hours ago
Restore