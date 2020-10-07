Advertisement

Packers: No fans at home games for an indefinite amount of time

Sunny day at Lambeau Field. (WBAY Photo)
Sunny day at Lambeau Field. (WBAY Photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers have announced there will be no fans in the stands at Lambeau Field for an indefinite amount of time.

According to the team, the organization has put a hold on hosting fans due to the increase of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the Green Bay area, as well as other parts of the state.

Team officials say in order to host fans, the area will need to see an improvement in the rate of hospitalizations, as well as the community infection rate and the positivity rate.

The team says they’ll continue to work with area medical and public health officials regarding the possibility of hosting fans later this season.

As Action 2 News has previously reported, an announcement regarding fans attending future games was expected this week.

Team officials had announced a decision would be made about future games following the first two home matches.

Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said Tuesday the team is very concerned with the rate of infection in the area, saying it is trending in the wrong direction in terms of hospitalization and positive cases.

“We’d all like to resume safely attending games at Lambeau Field. We know enjoying gameday is an integral part of our community and recognize how important it is to our area. However, the health and safety of our players, staff and community is our priority. We all need to take the pandemic seriously and do our part to reduce the spread of the virus, which should lead to significant improvement in the rates of infection and hospitalizations. At that point we’ll be able to experience games in person,” said Murphy. “We urge everyone to wear masks, socially distance and practice proper hand hygiene. When watching our games, please limit the people with whom you cheer to your small circle of family or close friends.”

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Marquette County Board hears plans for Cares Act money at K.I. Sawyer

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
The Marquette County Board got a look at plans for federal Cares Act funding at K.I. Sawyer, the plans would bring new projects to the airport and surrounding area.

News

Houghton County Roads

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Houghton County Roads

News

RESTORE

Updated: 1 hour ago
Restore

News

FOSTER CLOSET

Updated: 1 hour ago
FOSTER CLOSET

News

In wake of Supreme Court ruling against Whitmer NMU keeps covid-19 precautions in place

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
NMU continues covid-19 precautions following state Supreme Court ruling against Governor Whitmer.

Latest News

News

Single-stream recycling begins in the City of Marquette

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Plastics, tins, and cardboard items can now be recycled together.

News

Mobile food pantry event being held this month in Harvey

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The food distribution event will be held on Thursday, October 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

News

‘Music in the Mine’ virtual concert to be held Friday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Incredible acoustics, exciting performances and contemporary music come together for Music in the Mine in Hancock’s Quincy Mine Hoist building.

News

Michigan census deadline extended to the end of the month

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Census data show several communities throughout Michigan including Detroit, Flint, Saginaw, Lansing, Grand Rapids, and the Upper Peninsula remain undercounted.

News

Calumet Laurium Keweenaw Schools are looking to return to the classroom soon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Calumet Laurium Keweenaw Schools switched to online learning on Monday, Sept. 28 after the Upper Western Peninsula Health Department announced all Houghton County schools will move to online classes for 2 weeks.

News

VA expands Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
This first phase expansion includes eligible veterans who incurred or aggravated a serious injury in the line of duty in the active, military, naval or air service on or before May 7, 1975.