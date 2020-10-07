Advertisement

Nursing homes adjust to new COVID-19 protocols

The ban on communal eating for Michigan nursing homes has been lifted.
The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette.
The D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans in Marquette.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On September 30, Governor Whitmer signed an executive order updating protocols for nursing homes in Michigan.

In addition to lifting the ban on communal eating, the order requires facilities to maintain health protocols and to increase transparency concerning COVID-19 cases.

According to D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans administrator Ron Oja, the Jacobetti Home has had strong procedures in place since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’ve been maintaining visitor restrictions and making sure that only medically necessary appointments are conducted and making sure that any visits are by those that are medically necessary,” Oja said.

The Jacobetti Home currently has three active resident cases, as well as three active staff cases.

Norlite Nursing Center hasn’t reported an active resident case since April 30. Administrator Wayne Johnson says two staff members have tested positive and recovered within the last six months.

“Visitation restrictions are still in place, weekly testing became mandatory back in June,” Johnson said. “That’s one thing that was a major game changer for us, when we were able to do surveillance testing, and now it’s a weekly requirement.”

To ensure employee and resident safety, both the Jacobetti Home and Norlite fit staff members with N95 masks and require employees to quarantine for 10 - 14 days if they test positive for the virus.

Both facilities are taking things slowly, but they are looking forward to having policies like residents being able to eat together in place once again.

“The quality of life and the activities programming, the social interaction that these residents have come to know and love and makes these types of settings an amazing place to be, that’s been taken away from us for seven months--for good reason, obviously,” Johnson said. “But now that we can resume these on a limited basis, we’re really excited.”

Johnson says Norlite plans to resume communal eating with proper precautions next week.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Houghton Elementary School to return to in-person learning Monday

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Practices and sporting events will also begin again Monday.

News

Free online classes available for caregivers of people with dementia

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Alex Clark
The Upper Peninsula Commission for Area Progress (UPCAP) is offering a series of online trainings in November for those taking care of people with dementia.

Coronavirus

2 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, more than 85 cases added

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
There are currently 41 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan. Ten of those patients are in the ICU.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

NMU to offer webinar on immunizations and COVID-19

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Alex Clark
As part of the Your Health lecture series, Northern Michigan University is inviting the public to a presentation titled “Immunizations and Respiratory Infections: Pertussis, Influenza, and COVID-19.”

Latest News

News

Iron Mountain could add more marijuana licenses in city

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The reasoning includes the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Forest Park varsity football coaches, superintendent speak about resignation

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Both coaches have been with the program for over 25 years. They attribute the leave to difference of opinion.

State Politics

Voting in Michigan: Learn how to cast your ballot in November

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Each year, especially during presidential election years like 2020, questions arise about when, where, and how to vote.

Local

Marquette County EDC receives $500,000 for business owners

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Businesses owners in Marquette County now have an opportunity to receive COVID relief funds.

State

Upper Michigan to receive federal funds to strengthen local food economies

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
This investment comes through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s new Regional Food Systems Partnerships Program.