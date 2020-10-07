Nursing homes adjust to new COVID-19 protocols

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On September 30, Governor Whitmer signed an executive order updating protocols for nursing homes in Michigan.

In addition to lifting the ban on communal eating, the order requires facilities to maintain health protocols and to increase transparency concerning COVID-19 cases.

According to D.J. Jacobetti Home for Veterans administrator Ron Oja, the Jacobetti Home has had strong procedures in place since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’ve been maintaining visitor restrictions and making sure that only medically necessary appointments are conducted and making sure that any visits are by those that are medically necessary,” Oja said.

The Jacobetti Home currently has three active resident cases, as well as three active staff cases.

Norlite Nursing Center hasn’t reported an active resident case since April 30. Administrator Wayne Johnson says two staff members have tested positive and recovered within the last six months.

“Visitation restrictions are still in place, weekly testing became mandatory back in June,” Johnson said. “That’s one thing that was a major game changer for us, when we were able to do surveillance testing, and now it’s a weekly requirement.”

To ensure employee and resident safety, both the Jacobetti Home and Norlite fit staff members with N95 masks and require employees to quarantine for 10 - 14 days if they test positive for the virus.

Both facilities are taking things slowly, but they are looking forward to having policies like residents being able to eat together in place once again.

“The quality of life and the activities programming, the social interaction that these residents have come to know and love and makes these types of settings an amazing place to be, that’s been taken away from us for seven months--for good reason, obviously,” Johnson said. “But now that we can resume these on a limited basis, we’re really excited.”

Johnson says Norlite plans to resume communal eating with proper precautions next week.

