NMU to offer webinar on immunizations and COVID-19

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As part of the Your Health lecture series, Northern Michigan University is inviting the public to a presentation titled “Immunizations and Respiratory Infections: Pertussis, Influenza, and COVID-19.” This free community webinar will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Dr. Keith English of the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine will present the information. Attendees will learn about the role of immunizations in preventing pertussis, also known as whooping cough, and influenza. English will discuss the need for better vaccines against both pertussis and influenza.

Attendees will also learn about the potential for a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection and disease. English is the chair of MSU’s Department of Pediatrics and Human development. The Your Health Lecture Series is co-sponsored by NMU, UP Health System-Marquette, Superior Health Foundation, Lake Superior State University and MSU College of Human Medicine. For more information and to register for the webinar, visit https://humanmedicine.msu.edu/yourhealthlectures.htm.

