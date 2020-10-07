Advertisement

NMU Center of Rural Health hosting competition for UP high school seniors

First place will be awarded $500, second place will receive $250, and third place will receive $100.
On the campus of Northern Michigan University.
On the campus of Northern Michigan University.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Center for Rural Health is hosting an NSA competition for U.P. high school seniors.

The U.P. will be split into three regions, Eastern, Central, and Western, and first place prizes will be given in each region. First place will be awarded $500, second place will receive $250, and third place will receive $100.

Elise Bur, Director of NMU Center for Rural Health, says those looking to enter must write a 500-word essay about two barriers to preventative health in their region and two solutions to help.

“This is the first year we’ve done it," Bur said. "This is the first year that the Center of Rural Health at Northern Michigan University has been in existence. So, we kind of wanted to start off with the Center development with a bang and try to pull the region together. So, this is one of the first initiatives that we’re doing.”

The competition is open to high school seniors who live and go to school in the U.P. and is geared towards those who are looking to start college or university level work in Fall 2021 and intend to major in a healthcare field.

For more information on the competition, visit https://nmu.edu/ruralhealth/essay-contest.

