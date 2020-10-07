New program to help low-income households that lack water access

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is urging low-income households to take advantage of a new program for people who do not have access to water in their homes to ensure safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Low-income Michiganders who lack access to water in their homes for washing and disinfecting surfaces, or need a plumbing repair to ensure safe and efficient water services can contact their local Community Action Agency.

As part of Michigan’s Coronavirus Relief Funding, the MDHHS Water Repair Assistance Program will provide access to hot and cold water and at least one functioning toilet, shower, kitchen faucet and laundry tub.

Funding is available now until Wednesday, Dec. 30

“At MDHHS we are doing what we can to keep people safe during the pandemic and make sure income limitations – some of which are the result of COVID-19 – don’t prevent them from protecting their families,” said Lewis Roubal, senior deputy director of opportunity for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, which houses the Bureau of Community Action and Economic Opportunity that oversees community action agencies. “Benefits of this program will remain long after COVID-19 by providing eligible households sustained access to water that everyone deserves.”

The Water Repair Assistance Program provides a variety of water repairs from interior and exterior plumbing work, including well and septic repairs for rural households.

To ensure that the program reaches as many households as possible with certified plumbers, MDHHS is asking Michigan plumbers that can take on additional work to contact the Bureau of Community Action and Economic Opportunity at MDHHS-BCAEO@michigan.gov.

