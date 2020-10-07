Advertisement

Michigan schools will be required to notify the public of possible and confirmed COVID cases

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency order Tuesday, Oct. 6, requiring all Michigan K-12 schools to provide public notification of probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued an emergency order Tuesday, Oct. 6, requiring all Michigan K-12 schools to provide public notification of probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases. However, Carrie Meyer, Ishpeming Public Schools superintendent, says the district has already been preparing for this change.

“The Governor’s executive order 185 did mention it a week or 2 ago, so we were prepared to start presenting that information regardless.”

Escanaba Area Public School Superintendent, Coby Fletcher, says the health department already provides the schools of COVID cases, but how they provide that information to the community will change.

“Once schools receive that notification, we have 24 hours to put that information out on our website.”

When schools do release their COVID numbers, you can find case numbers located on their COVID dashboard which is located on their website.

“When we are notified by our local health department that there is a probable or positive case, that information will be tracked on our district website,” Meyer said.

And Fletcher says the order will make it easier for families to find the information.

“It broadens things a little bit and it makes things a little more transparent for parents and it gives them really one spot that they can go to.”

Additionally, schools will continue to enforce COVID guidelines and health departments will continue contact tracing.

