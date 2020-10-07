Menominee man arrested on child porn charges

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee man will face charges related to criminal sexual conduct and child sexually abusive material in Marquette County after a lengthy investigation that began in February.

Devin Jon Niemi, formerly of Stephenson, was arrested on Wednesday, September 30. He is facing the following charges:

criminal sexual conduct-first degree

aggravated child sexually abusive material

using a computer to commit a crime

Officers from the Menominee City Police Department arrested Niemi at his home and he was transported to the Marquette County Jail, according to a press release from the Forsyth Township Police Department. His next court appearance is a probable cause conference scheduled for Wednesday, October 14 in Marquette County District Court.

The Michigan State Police-Gladstone Post, Michigan State Police-Computer Crimes Unit in Marquette, and the Menominee City Police Department all assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.