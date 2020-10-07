Advertisement

Menominee man arrested on child porn charges

A Menominee man will face charges related to criminal sexual conduct and child sexually abusive material in Marquette County after a lengthy investigation that began in February.
Generic stock photo.
Generic stock photo.(MGN)
By Alex Clark
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Menominee man will face charges related to criminal sexual conduct and child sexually abusive material in Marquette County after a lengthy investigation that began in February.

Devin Jon Niemi, formerly of Stephenson, was arrested on Wednesday, September 30. He is facing the following charges:

  • criminal sexual conduct-first degree
  • aggravated child sexually abusive material
  • using a computer to commit a crime

Officers from the Menominee City Police Department arrested Niemi at his home and he was transported to the Marquette County Jail, according to a press release from the Forsyth Township Police Department. His next court appearance is a probable cause conference scheduled for Wednesday, October 14 in Marquette County District Court.

The Michigan State Police-Gladstone Post, Michigan State Police-Computer Crimes Unit in Marquette, and the Menominee City Police Department all assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Upper Michigan to receive federal funds to strengthen local food economies

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
This investment comes through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s new Regional Food Systems Partnerships Program.

News

DNR plans to replace Newberry facilities with state-of-the-art mass-timber building

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The new building, still in the design stages, will house both the DNR’s customer service center and field offices in Newberry, in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

News

HOTplate Pottery hydrodipping workshop and other events

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with HOTplate Pottery owner Melissa Sprouse about the studio's upcoming events, as well as a hydrodipping demonstration.

News

HOTplate Pottery Hydrodipping

Updated: 2 hours ago
A discussion with HOTplate Pottery owner Melissa Sprouse about the studio's upcoming events, as well as a hydrodipping demonstration.

Latest News

News

GOP-led Michigan legislature to convene, advance coronavirus response measures

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
Following last week’s court ruling, the state Senate plans to meet Thursday. The state House can then meet Tuesday and take up the Senate’s bills.

VOD Recordings

Lenders and Loans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Peterson
Select Realty's Stephanie Jones says keep your lenders and loans local

News

Marquette County’s Toys For Tots campaign kicks off

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Matt Price
Former Marines help put together donation boxes to place at local businesses.

News

Marquette County Board hears plans for CARES Act money at K.I. Sawyer

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
With $18 million in federal coronavirus relief money, the plans would bring new projects to Sawyer International Airport and the surrounding area.

News

Houghton County Roads

Updated: 16 hours ago
Houghton County Roads

News

RESTORE

Updated: 16 hours ago
Restore