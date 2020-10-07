Marquette County’s Toys For Tots campaign kicks off

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - If there is one thing the Coronavirus Pandemic cannot take away, it is the spirit of gift giving, especially for young kids.

Marquette County’s annual Toys For Tots campaign kicked off tonight in Champion. It is led by Marine Corps League Lake Superior Detachment 764.

The kickoff was held at the home of former marine and Toys For Tots coordinator Tracey Tippett. Toys of all kinds are donated to children all around the county for the Christmas season.

Tippett says in a year like no other, it is crucial to give the young kids some holiday cheer.

“It’s very important to help our community out, especially the children," Tippett said, "because the goal for Toys For Tots is kids, toys, and Christmas, and to make sure a child has a toy underneath the tree for them.”

Toy donation boxes can be found at local businesses participating in this year’s campaign. Donations will be accepted from now until December 12th.

