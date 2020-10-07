Marquette County Board hears plans for Cares Act money at K.I. Sawyer

K.I. SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Board was updated on a plan to use the $18 million in federal funding from the Cares Act Tuesday night. The plan includes day-to-day operations and maintenance as well as projects to improve the terminal, repair airport buildings and purchase new equipment. Also in the plans, money for PFAS mitigation and plans to demolish several buildings that have become a public hazard at Sawyer.

“We think we’ve put together a pretty comprehensive component of it, this is basically a path for us to work through and we wanted to make sure we brought this to the board because we will be working off this and the Chairman is correct, some of these projects we will be bringing back,” said County Administrator, Scott Erbisch.

As the big projects come up they would still need to get final approval from the County Board.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.