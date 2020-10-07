Local ski area puts COVID-19 protocols in place

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the winter months on the way, and the Coronavirus still out there, the Marquette Mountain Ski Area is putting health protocols in place.

The ski area’s Assistant Manager, John Keating, says it will properly follow state, local, and federal guidelines once business starts up again. That includes wearing masks and enforcing social distancing while out on the slopes, chairlifts, and in any of the gathering areas.

Keating also says he and other employees will watch out for anyone violating protocol and urges others to do the same.

“We will have a process in place for that," he said. "We’re going to take this very seriously, and we expect everybody else to come in here and work with us and take it seriously as well. We need everybody’s help.”

The goal for the ski destination is to open back up for skiers on November 27th, or around a week earlier depending on the weather situation.

