Lakeshore Boulevard open; phase one complete

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A project years in the making celebrated with the cut of a ribbon. Lakeshore Boulevard is now open.

“We have finally gotten to the point where we’ve completed the movement of Lakeshore Boulevard inland away from the shoreline where it was being systematically destroyed by the lake,” said Mike Angeli, Marquette City Manager.

The project moved the road 300 feet away from the shore and added four to six feet in elevation. Bringing a staple back to Marquette.

“You know it’s part of the culture of Marquette to have access to the lakeshore and this just expands upon that,” said Jenna Smith, Mayor of Marquette.

The city manager says the total project will cost around $12 million.

Now, two grants have covered $4.5 million of the project and the city has agreed to match that.

“The road itself is about $3 million and the balance is just shoreline restoration so that gives you an idea of where the expenses are,” said Angeli.

The price tag was a reason the mayor says, she was skeptical of the project at first, but listening to residents changed her mind.

“To see a project that was north of ten million dollars really made me stop and pause before making that kind of a decision," said Smith. "And ultimately I did come to the decision to support phase one of the project.”

Phase two of the project would complete additional shoreline stabilization and will have to be approved by the city commission.

For now, the opening of the road is a welcomed during challenging times.

“There haven’t been a ton of wins in 2020, but this is certainly a win and we are very proud,” said Smith.

