Ishpeming middle schoolers sell farm fresh produce

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Ishpeming Middle School got to show off their hard work at a farm stand Wednesday afternoon. The students have been working with Partridge Creek Farms and growing their own produce since the spring.

Wednesday it was harvest time. Fresh carrots, onions, tomatoes and spinach were just some of the produce they were selling.

“It’s just great life skills, they love to get outside, especially now, it’s just important to have a little fun with the kids and hands-on learning is something that I really value and the kids just respond really well to it,” said Kaitlin Rich, Ishpeming Middle School Science Teacher.

Money raised at the farm stand goes back into the program to purchase seeds and other supplies.

