Iron Mountain could add more marijuana licenses in city

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -More marijuana licenses could be added in Iron Mountain.

Council members brought the idea to the Iron Mountain city council, on Monday night. The reasoning includes the COVID-19 pandemic. The two marijuana dispensaries in the city have an extended deadline to open, due to construction that was delayed on their buildings.

Rize U.P., one of the retailers in the area, says they’re working hard to open, but more potential licenses would put them in a tough spot, due to competition.

“We appreciate the access and availability of cannabis coming to everywhere, however, we are on the ground here making it happen. We saw that happen too and understand the frustrations of the delay and sense of time,” said Jessie Dann, Rize U.P.'s director of retail operations.

The Iron Mountain city manager, Jordan Stanchina says nothing about the addition of licenses is certain right now.

“It may or may not. We’re going to go and review, and there may be some adjustments. We’ll see what happens, but it will be working its way forward.”

Rize U.P. does not have a definitive open date yet, but Dann says the dispensary is on the right track.

A draft regarding more licenses could be proposed at the next city council meeting on October 19th.

