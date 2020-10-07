Advertisement

Houghton Elementary School to return to in-person learning Monday

Practices and sporting events will also begin again Monday.
A file photo from the Houghton High School gymnasium.(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Elementary school students in Houghton will be heading back into classrooms Monday.

According to a post on the Houghton Elementary School Facebook page by Superintendent Doreen Kramer, face-to-face instruction starts back Oct. 12. Those students who chose all virtual at the beginning of the year will remain that way.

Practices and sporting events will also begin again Monday.

Kramer also said students will be required to wear a mask, per Emergency Order MCL 333.2253.

“It is our hope that we do not need to pause again in the future but please be prepared if we need to do so. Thank you for your patience, support and understanding," Kramer said in the post.

Dear Parents and Guardians, Beginning Monday, October 12, students of HPTS will return to face-to-face instruction....

Posted by Houghton Elementary School on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

