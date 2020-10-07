Houghton Elementary School to return to in-person learning Monday

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Elementary school students in Houghton will be heading back into classrooms Monday.

According to a post on the Houghton Elementary School Facebook page by Superintendent Doreen Kramer, face-to-face instruction starts back Oct. 12. Those students who chose all virtual at the beginning of the year will remain that way.

Practices and sporting events will also begin again Monday.

Kramer also said students will be required to wear a mask, per Emergency Order MCL 333.2253.

“It is our hope that we do not need to pause again in the future but please be prepared if we need to do so. Thank you for your patience, support and understanding," Kramer said in the post.

