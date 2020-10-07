HOTplate Pottery hydrodipping workshop and other events

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re looking for a fun and involved way to spruce up your home in anticipation of the holidays, HOTplate Pottery may have just what you’re looking.

The local Marquette art studio is hosting a number of events this week and next where attendees can participate in a number of decorative techniques, like macramé, board-painting, and hydro-dipping.

Hydrodipping, demonstrated in the video above, is a relatively quick and simple way to decorate any piece of your choice. All you need is a bucket of lukewarm or room temperature water, a set of enamel paints — shake well to avoid any globs showing up in the water — and a piece to decorate. The process is easy — sprinkle the paint in the water, mix the paints together, and dip whatever you’re decorating whatever you’re decorating in the water/paint solution with a quick-in-and-out, and voila, you’ve just successfully hydrodipped.

Melissa Sprouse, the owner of HOTplate Pottery, was enthusiastic and adamant about the technique, saying, "It’s pretty fun, and it’s really simple to do — and we still have space available in our Wednesday class, for anyone interested.”

You can find a link to HOTplate Pottery’s website here, and a link to their Facebook event page here.

