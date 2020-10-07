Advertisement

High Pressure Building into the U.P. Means More Sunshine Thursday

The Variable Temperature Regime Continues
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny, lingering showers east ending early

Highs: mainly 50s

Friday: Chance of morning showers, then cloudy to partly cloudy, breezy and warmer

Highs: 70s west, 60s east

Saturday: Cooler, more cloudiness along with breezy north winds

Highs: low 50s north to around 60 south

Sunday: Sunshine mixed with some clouds

Highs: 50s east, 60s west

The next front closes in on Upper Michigan early next week with a good chance of rain.  Temperatures start on the warm side of average but cool significantly once the front clears the U.P.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Chance for lake effect rain showers today, with drying and still-cool temps on tap for Thursday

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Noel Navarro
Rain chances to diminish in the eastern U.P. by midday Thursday.

Forecast

Cooler, Breezy Conditions Expected Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of October 6, 2020

Forecast

Partly cloudy and mild Tuesday, taking a stormy turn into the evening

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:19 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Increasing clouds in the Western U.P. by the afternoon as a cold frontal system approaches.

Forecast

Plan on Mild Temperatures Tuesday with Less Wind

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:15 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for October 5, 2020

Latest News

Forecast

Wind of change Monday in the U.P.: Sunny breaks, warmer temps and breezy

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:44 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Strong southwest winds can reach gusts over 30-mph into midday ahead of an approaching storm from the west.

Forecast

Look for a Windy Warmup on Monday

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:53 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for October 4, 2020

Forecast

Sunnier Sunday in store as rain and snow showers diminish into the afternoon

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:29 PM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Some warmer-than-average days possible for next week

Forecast

Clouds and Chilly Temperatures Linger at the Start of the Weekend

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:59 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for the evening of October 2, 2020

Forecast

The autumn chill and mix of rain & snowfall continue Saturday

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT
|
By Noel Navarro
Rain and snow shower activity to taper off late Sunday followed by brief warming to start next week.

Forecast

Cold Early October Weather Continues into the Weekend

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC weather story for the evening of October 1, 2020