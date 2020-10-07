High Pressure Building into the U.P. Means More Sunshine Thursday

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny, lingering showers east ending early

Highs: mainly 50s

Friday: Chance of morning showers, then cloudy to partly cloudy, breezy and warmer

Highs: 70s west, 60s east

Saturday: Cooler, more cloudiness along with breezy north winds

Highs: low 50s north to around 60 south

Sunday: Sunshine mixed with some clouds

Highs: 50s east, 60s west

The next front closes in on Upper Michigan early next week with a good chance of rain. Temperatures start on the warm side of average but cool significantly once the front clears the U.P.

