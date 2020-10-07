High Pressure Building into the U.P. Means More Sunshine Thursday
The Variable Temperature Regime Continues
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny, lingering showers east ending early
Highs: mainly 50s
Friday: Chance of morning showers, then cloudy to partly cloudy, breezy and warmer
Highs: 70s west, 60s east
Saturday: Cooler, more cloudiness along with breezy north winds
Highs: low 50s north to around 60 south
Sunday: Sunshine mixed with some clouds
Highs: 50s east, 60s west
The next front closes in on Upper Michigan early next week with a good chance of rain. Temperatures start on the warm side of average but cool significantly once the front clears the U.P.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.