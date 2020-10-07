GOP-led Michigan legislature to convene, advance coronavirus response measures

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Republican-led Legislature has canceled its October recess and plans to start meeting Thursday to craft new coronavirus response measures in the wake of a court ruling last week.

The quickly-called session will happen six days after the Michigan Supreme Court invalidated a 75-year-old emergency powers law that underpinned Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders to control the pandemic.

In statement released Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey and Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield say there are a number of time-sensitive issues that will require legislative action. Anything passed will need approval from Whitmer, a Democrat.

The Republican legislative leaders say they are meeting as soon as possible to take action to keep Michigan families safe from COVID-19 and the effect it has had on the state.

“The Senate plans to return to session Thursday, October 8, to vote on legislation and send bills to the House,” the statement reads. “The House plans to meet on Tuesday, October 13, which would be the first day the chamber could consider legislation started in the Senate. We will do everything we can to make sure the people of Michigan have peace of mind about the state’s response and about their future.”

The leaders say the exact legislative agenda is to be determined.

“The Senate and House are working together right now to review the governor’s numerous executive orders and determine which issues require immediate attention,” Shirkey and Chatfield say.

Gov. Whitmer says it’s time for Republicans in the Legislature to get to work and start showing that they are taking this crisis seriously.

“We’re going to keep moving forward," Whitmer said Tuesday night on CNN. "I’ve got a Department of Health and Human Services that has additional orders. We are going to use every power to keep people safe. We know the most effective tool we have is a mask, physical distancing remains important and contact tracing is critical.”

Michigan’s health chief says he has “broad” legal authority to curb the coronavirus. Robert Gordon, director of the Department of Health and Human Services, on Tuesday issued additional orders reinstituting restrictions negated by a state Supreme Court ruling and requiring schools to notify the public of infections.

He told local health departments to inform K-12 schools within 24 hours of learning of a confirmed or probable case of COVID-19. A school must post it on its website. Gordon says mask rules he issued this week cannot be voluntary and orders set common expectations for everyone.

Sen. Shirkey says he opposes a statewide mask mandate.

