Gladstone staff member tests positive for COVID-19, no one needs to quarantine

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gladstone High School is reporting a new COVID-19 case on Wednesday.

In a letter sent out Oct. 7, Gladstone High School Principal Andrew Jacques says the school was notified by Public Health of Delta County that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

But, because the individual had no close contacts with other staff, faculty or students, no one else is required to quarantine.

“There is nothing more important to the Gladstone High School than the safety and health of our students, our staff and their families,” Jacques said in the letter. “We are working directly with county health officials to address this situation and any other situations in the future.”

Jacques also encouraged the school community to continue following proper safety measures to protect everyone.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

