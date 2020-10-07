Advertisement

Gladstone staff member tests positive for COVID-19, no one needs to quarantine

The staff member who tested positive had no close contact with students or other staff or faculty.
Gladstone High School sign. FILE.
Gladstone High School sign. FILE.(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gladstone High School is reporting a new COVID-19 case on Wednesday.

In a letter sent out Oct. 7, Gladstone High School Principal Andrew Jacques says the school was notified by Public Health of Delta County that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

But, because the individual had no close contacts with other staff, faculty or students, no one else is required to quarantine.

“There is nothing more important to the Gladstone High School than the safety and health of our students, our staff and their families,” Jacques said in the letter. “We are working directly with county health officials to address this situation and any other situations in the future.”

Jacques also encouraged the school community to continue following proper safety measures to protect everyone.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Houghton Elementary School to return to in-person learning Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Practices and sporting events will also begin again Monday.

News

Calumet Laurium Keweenaw Schools are looking to return to the classroom soon

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT
|
By Maci Cosmore
Calumet Laurium Keweenaw Schools switched to online learning on Monday, Sept. 28 after the Upper Western Peninsula Health Department announced all Houghton County schools will move to online classes for 2 weeks.

Back to School & Beyond

MDHHS issues Emergency Order requiring schools to issue public notices related to COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
In addition to the public notice, local health departments will continue to provide direct notification to individuals who are, or are suspected, of being a close contact of school-associated case.

Back to School & Beyond

State releases updated school-related COVID-19 outbreak details: Oct. 5

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
|
By Alissa Pietila
Three new outbreaks have been identified by the state for locations in Upper Michigan.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

Delta-Schoolcraft ISD closing for two days due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Two staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

State

EGLE Classroom launches instructional video series

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
EGLE says environmental education is an essential ingredient for developing environmental stewardship.

State

More than 60K apply for Futures for Frontliners in first two weeks

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The governor’s office says this demonstrates the demand for education assistance.

Back to School & Beyond

State releases updated school-related COVID-19 outbreak details: Sept. 28

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT
|
By Alissa Pietila
Five new outbreaks in Upper Michigan were reported by the state Monday.

Back to School & Beyond

Hannahville Indian School shifts to online learning until Oct. 12

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The Hannahville Childcare Center, Early Headstart and Headstart programs will continue to operate as they have been.

Back to School & Beyond

West Iron County schools move to online learning through Oct. 9

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Remote learning will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29.