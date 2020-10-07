Advertisement

Game of the Week: Gladstone at Kingsford

Game of the Week: Gladstone vs. Kingsford
Game of the Week: Gladstone vs. Kingsford(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADSTONE/KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -

Our game of the week for week four is a marquee matchup. Not only is it #1 versus #4, but it’s a Great Northern Conference contest that could impact home field in the playoffs.

The Gladstone Braves are 3-0, and improving every week. They came from behind to beat Negaunee two weeks ago, and then shut out Sault Ste. Marie on the road, in the second half last week.

“We didn’t have a whole lot of expectations other than, we just wanted to play good football," said Gladstone head coach Jeff Hansen. "The kids are very happy playing right now, and the success of winning games is a byproduct of that.”

Kingsford meanwhile is 2-1, and although they lost to Marquette last week, their defense still looked tough.

“They’ve been playing lights out,” said Mark Novara, Flivvers head coach. "I think we’ve given up just 26 points in three games. They’re a really confident group.”

For Gladstone, controlling the trenches is key to beating the Flivvers defense.

“We have to have our offensive line create those holes for the running game and just try to establish that run game first, and then hopefully we can throw some passes in there too,” said Camron Kelly, quarterback for the Braves.

On the other side of the ball, things didn’t fare as well last week for the Flivvers, they were shut out at home. It’s a performance coach Novara says won’t be repeated, because they know the stakes.

“We’re putting in a lot of new stuff defensively and offensively, and I think we’re going to put together a good game against Gladstone on Friday,” said Kingsford safety Nolan LaVarnway.

“It’s a huge game for seeding for the playoffs, and right now we’re sitting around like 5th or so, and we want a home game," said Novara. "The only way you get them is by winning, so this is a big deal for us.”

In a year where every team is making the playoffs, the possibility of home field advantage or a bye is all the motivation needed.

“Any time that you can have your community directly involved in postseason play, I think it’s a very good thing and we play to win every game,” said Hansen.

“It just gives us an extra motivation and extra boost to win in front of our home crowd and to make them happy,” said LaVarnway.

Kickoff in Kingsford on Friday night is set for 7 p.m. central time.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Gladstone, Pickford lead the way in first high school football polls of the season

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:22 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
First rankings of the high school football season.

Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever on Demand 10 2 20

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:35 AM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Highlights from five games across the Upper Peninsula.

Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever on Demand 10 20 20

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:29 AM EDT
Negaunee's Philip Nelson goes 85 yards for a touchdown on a kickoff return as the Miners defeated L'Anse 29-6.

Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever on Demand 9 25 20

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 1:35 AM EDT
Seven high school football games highlights plus Mid Peninsula Conference GirlsTennis meet

Latest News

Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever on Demand 9 25 20

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 1:26 AM EDT
Marquette Kameron Karp catches a touchdown pass from Auston Ridl. But Marquette lost to Sault Ste. Marie 22-16.

Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever on Demand 9 18 20

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:56 AM EDT
|
By Mike Ludlum
Action from seven Upper Peninsula HS Football games

Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever on Demand 9 18 20

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:43 AM EDT
Marquette's Austin Ridl scores on a 58 yard run in 41-18 win over Menominee

Sports

Game of the Week: Gwinn at Hancock

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:00 PM EDT
|
By Tyler Markle
High school football kicks off this Friday, and there’s plenty of great matchups across the Upper Peninsula. For week one, our Game of the Week is Gwinn at Hancock.

News

New guidelines for Friday night high school football

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:44 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
There is a 500-limit capacity at football games and you cannot enter without a voucher.

Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever on Demand 3 6 20

Updated: Mar. 7, 2020 at 1:16 AM EST
|
By Mike Ludlum
MTU-NMU Hockey and Girls Basketball District Finals from March 6, 2020