Free online classes available for caregivers of people with dementia

The Upper Peninsula Commission for Area Progress (UPCAP) is offering a series of online trainings in November for those taking care of people with dementia.
(WLUC)
By Alex Clark
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -The Upper Peninsula Commission for Area Progress (UPCAP) is offering a series of online trainings in November for those taking care of people with dementia.

All classes begin at 2 p.m.

UPCAP is offering the following classes:

  • Thursday, Nov. 5: The Dementia Overview for Family and Friends- provides information about dementia as a disease, how this disease affects more than just memory, the role of confusion, and strategies and techniques that are useful for daily interaction.
  • Thursday, November 12: Planning Activities for People with Dementia- information on engaging activities and assisting individuals with dementia that promote contented involvement.
  • Thursday, November 19: Understanding Behavior and Support Needs of Persons with Dementia- information on certain behaviors, potential triggers, and strategies useful for caregivers as well as techniques for daily support.

These classes are free and require a computer, tablet or smart phone with internet capabilities. A web browser and email address is needed to attend. Those who are interested in registering can visit upcap.org

