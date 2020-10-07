Feeding America giving out 15,000 lbs of food in Chatham

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) -Feeding America will be giving out 15,000 lbs of food on Thursday, October 15 at the Alger County Fairground in Chatham. The Mobile Food Pantry will contain fresh produce, dairy products, and baked goods, all with an emphasis on nutrition.

No proof of income or identification is necessary to receive food, but basic contact information and an affirmation that there is a need for food is required. Those interested in receiving food are encouraged to bring boxes or bags.

Rock River Simple Church and Porcupine Press Publications are assisting with the event.

