Chance for lake effect rain showers today, with drying and still-cool temps on tap for Thursday

A northwesterly wind component looks to hold steady into Thursday, with temps just below seasonal throughout the U.P. Drying expected from west to east with showers tapering off in the eastern U.P. by midday. Increasing clouds early Friday with the approach of the next storm system, with rain chances beginning in the western region and spreading east into the afternoon.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with isolated rain showers, breezy northwest winds gusting over 20 mph

Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, warmer

Highs: 70

Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler

Highs: 50s

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 60

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

Highs: 60s

Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain

Highs: 60s

