Chance for lake effect rain showers today, with drying and still-cool temps on tap for Thursday
Rain chances to diminish in the eastern U.P. by midday Thursday.
A northwesterly wind component looks to hold steady into Thursday, with temps just below seasonal throughout the U.P. Drying expected from west to east with showers tapering off in the eastern U.P. by midday. Increasing clouds early Friday with the approach of the next storm system, with rain chances beginning in the western region and spreading east into the afternoon.
Wednesday: Partly sunny with isolated rain showers, breezy northwest winds gusting over 20 mph
Highs: 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Highs: 50s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, warmer
Highs: 70
Saturday: Partly cloudy and cooler
Highs: 50s
Sunday: Mostly sunny
Highs: 60
Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain
Highs: 60s
Tuesday: Cloudy with a chance of rain
Highs: 60s
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.