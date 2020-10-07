Cancer survivor reunites with father and coach

CHAMPION, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. native had a special reunion with the men he says helped him beat cancer.

Kyle Miron grew up playing basketball in Ishpeming. In 2016, he was diagnosed with stage 4 brain cancer. That year, the community held a fundraiser at the Wawonowin Golf Course to help his family pay for surgery.

Wednesday evening, Miron brought his father and his high school basketball coach back to where it all began for a round of golf.

“I’m just so grateful for this opportunity,” Miron said. “These men at some point didn’t know if I was going to make it either. This whole moment right here is one of the most sacred times of my life, and it’s because of the Yooper spirit.”

Miron published a book about his journey to defeat cancer. More information on the book and his story can be found at 5millionbrains.com.

