Advertisement

Campaign, party leaders preview vice presidential debate

Members of the production crew stand in on the stage near plexiglass barriers which will serve as a way to protect the spread of COVID-19 as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Salt Lake City. The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is scheduled for Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Members of the production crew stand in on the stage near plexiglass barriers which will serve as a way to protect the spread of COVID-19 as preparations take place for the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Salt Lake City. The vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., is scheduled for Oct. 7. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) are poised to face-off tonight in Salt Lake City, Utah for the first and only vice presidential debate.

This is the first debate since President Donald Trump and several members of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus. Pence, who recently had close contact with the President, has tested negative.

While debate moderator Susan Page has not publicly released tonight’s topics, the coronavirus discussion is expected to take center stage.

“The cavalier attitude about this coronavirus is a major reason why we are in still trouble,” said Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez. “We can’t fix the economy until we fix the coronavirus, and that’s what we are going to talk about tonight.”

Citing recent death toll data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Perez and other Democrats are criticizing the administration’s handling of the pandemic. Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley says the Vice President is prepared to address the topic.

“The therapeutics are on track; the vaccine is on track,” said Gidley.  “It’s good news but you can’t ignore how much death has occurred because of the this. The Vice President, I’m most sure, will talk about that tonight and how those families out there are grieving, but how help is on the way.”

Both candidates have agreed to take a few extra safety precautions at the University of Utah event. Pence and Harris will stand more than 12 feet apart, separated by plexiglass.

Campaign and party leaders say the candidates are also ready to discuss the Supreme Court opening.

President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Confirmation hearings are set to begin next week, despite the Democrat’s call to postpone until after the election.

“Having a full Supreme Court on the back side of the election is going to be important,” said Gidley. “If some of these cases go all the way up to that level, you need preventative measures for a 4-4 tie.”

As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Sen. Harris will have the chance question Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Shortly after the election, the high court is scheduled to revisit Obamacare.

“Healthcare is not only on the ballot Nov 3rd, it’s on the docket of the Supreme Court one week later,” said Perez. “We will be talking about that tonight.”

The United States Election Project estimates more than 4 million votes have already been cast in the November election. Evidence suggests debates do not tilt elections or individual votes, although experts say this is the most highly anticipated vice presidential debate in recent memory.

Harris is making history as the first Black and South Asian woman to participate in a general election presidential campaign debate.

The event is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State Politics

Voting in Michigan: Learn how to cast your ballot in November

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Each year, especially during presidential election years like 2020, questions arise about when, where, and how to vote.

State Politics

Gov. Whitmer signs bill to help ensure every vote is counted in November election

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:55 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
SB 757 would allow clerks in certain cities or townships to begin processing absentee ballots prior to election day.

State Politics

Sec. Benson: 2.6M voters with absentee ballots can be confident votes will be counted

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Benson urges Michiganders to turn to trusted, non-partisan sources for official election information.

News

Legislature responds to motion filed with Michigan Supreme Court by governor and health director

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon file a motion to clarify if the Supreme Court's ruling will take effect in 28 days.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Latest News

State

539K signatures submitted to repeal Whitmer emergency powers

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press and DAVID EGGERT
Unlock Michigan is demanding that the veto-proof initiative be put before the Republican-led Legislature before year’s end. It needs roughly 340,000 valid voter signatures for the bill to qualify and has a 200,000 cushion.

News

Marquette city clerk: Absentee ballots available, multiple return options exist

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 10:48 AM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
An application for a ballot can be submitted online or voters can request a physical application by calling the office.

National Politics

Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 8:41 PM EDT
|
By DAVID BAUDER
The commission said Wednesday the debate “made clear that additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.”

State

More than 2.5M Michiganders have requested absentee ballots

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
That’s a 350 percent increase compared to the last presidential election in 2016.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:35 PM EDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

State Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.