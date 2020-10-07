Advertisement

Bay College offers free and reduced tuition to frontline workers

It’s a government program called “Futures for Frontliners”
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College is offering free and reduced tuition to essential employees. It’s a government program called Futures for Frontliners and it allows frontline workers to start or complete their degrees.

You must be a Michigan resident and have a high school diploma to qualify. All programs at Bay College are made available to people in the futures for Future for Frontliners program.

“The misconception is that it’s only a program that’s eligible for programs that front liners fall into like nursing or healthcare, but it could be anything,” said Jeremy Belanger, Executive Director of Transfer and Student Advising at Bay College.

To find out if you qualify for free or reduced tuition, click here. If you have further questions about the program you can email Bay College at admissions@bay.edu.

Bay College says it’s excited to help our essential community members get their degrees.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

