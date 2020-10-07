Advertisement

2 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, more than 85 cases added

There are currently 41 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan. Ten of those patients are in the ICU.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 88 coronavirus cases Wednesday, and two new deaths were reported.

  • Alger: 2 cases
  • Baraga: 1 case
  • Delta: 31 cases, 1 death, 2 recoveries
  • Dickinson: 7 cases, 1 recovery
  • Houghton: 23 cases
  • Iron: 3 cases, 1 death, 4 recoveries
  • Keweenaw: (-4 cases)
  • Luce: 1 case
  • Mackinac: 1 case
  • Marquette: 10 cases
  • Menominee: 9 cases

As of Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 4:20 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 3,016 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 1,244 are considered recovered and 46 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 41 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Oct. 5. Ten of those patients are in the ICU. Data wasn’t updated on Oct. 7.

Aspirus hospitals have two hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one patient with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has three patients, and one more in the ICU. Helen Joy Newberry Hospital has one patient, but none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has six patients, and three in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 18 patients and six in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 111,638 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 2.29 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 7.

Michigan reported 1,016 new cases Wednesday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 130,842. Nine new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 6,847 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 99,521. The statewide recovery total is updated weekly on Saturdays.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Lowe’s to hand out another round of bonuses worth $100M

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The home improvement retailer said all full-time hourly workers will get $300, and part-time and seasonal employees will receive $150 on Oct. 16.

Back to School & Beyond

Houghton Elementary School to return to in-person learning Monday

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Practices and sporting events will also begin again Monday.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

National Politics

No stimulus help in sight after Trump's mixed messages

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
It's been a wild week when it comes to talk of federal relief for millions of Americans struggling during this pandemic.

Latest News

Local

Marquette County EDC receives $500,000 for business owners

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Businesses owners in Marquette County now have an opportunity to receive COVID relief funds.

Coronavirus

Ruby Tuesday files for bankruptcy amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
Restaurant chain Ruby Tuesday has announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as a result of the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

CDC identifies new COVID syndrome in adults

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
It’s an illness that's not obviously linked to coronavirus and those who suffer from it may not show any other symptoms that would point to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

Syndrome linked to COVID identified in adults

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
It's a rare, but severe complication of coronavirus in children. Now, a similar syndrome has been identified in adults by the CDC.

News

GOP-led Michigan legislature to convene, advance coronavirus response measures

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
Following last week’s court ruling, the state Senate plans to meet Thursday. The state House can then meet Tuesday and take up the Senate’s bills.

National

Trump slams brakes on COVID-19 stimulus talks, stocks tumble

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
The decision comes despite the threat of more worker furloughs and layoffs and as many households are struggling in the coronavirus-stricken economy.