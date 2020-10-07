2 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, more than 85 cases added

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 88 coronavirus cases Wednesday, and two new deaths were reported.

Alger: 2 cases

Baraga: 1 case

Delta: 31 cases, 1 death, 2 recoveries

Dickinson: 7 cases, 1 recovery

Houghton: 23 cases

Iron: 3 cases, 1 death, 4 recoveries

Keweenaw: (-4 cases)

Luce: 1 case

Mackinac: 1 case

Marquette: 10 cases

Menominee: 9 cases

As of Wednesday, Oct. 7 at 4:20 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 3,016 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 1,244 are considered recovered and 46 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 41 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Monday, Oct. 5. Ten of those patients are in the ICU. Data wasn’t updated on Oct. 7.

Aspirus hospitals have two hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one patient with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has three patients, and one more in the ICU. Helen Joy Newberry Hospital has one patient, but none in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has six patients, and three in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 18 patients and six in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 111,638 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 2.29 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 7.

Michigan reported 1,016 new cases Wednesday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 130,842. Nine new deaths were reported statewide. In total, 6,847 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 99,521. The statewide recovery total is updated weekly on Saturdays.

