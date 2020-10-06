Upper Michigan reports two more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, adds 68 cases

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 68 coronavirus cases Tuesday, and two deaths were reported.

Alger: (-1 case) (MDHHS data reporting error)

Baraga: 1 case

Delta: 3 cases

Dickinson: 22 cases, 1 death, 1 recovery

Gogebic: 1 case

Houghton: 7 cases

Iron: 6 cases, 1 death

Luce: 4 cases

Mackinac: 8 cases

Marquette: 4 cases

Menominee: 11 cases

Schoolcraft: 1 case

As of Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 4:15 p.m. eastern time, there have been a total of 2,930 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 1,234 are considered recovered and 44 have resulted in death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 44 COVID-19 patients in Upper Michigan as of Thursday, Oct. 1. Ten of those patients are in the ICU. Data wasn’t updated on Oct. 6.

Aspirus hospitals have two hospitalized patients, with none in the ICU. Baraga County Memorial Hospital has one patient with none in the ICU. Dickinson County Healthcare System has seven patients, and six others in the ICU. Helen Joy Newberry Hospital has 6 patients, but none are in the ICU. OSF. St. Francis Hospital has six patients, and none in the ICU. Schoolcraft County Memorial Hospital has one patient, but none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have 16 patients and four in the ICU. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 109,777 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan for the entire coronavirus pandemic, 2.22 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of Oct. 6.

Michigan reported 903 new cases Tuesday. So, the state’s total cases are up to 129,826. Twenty-two new deaths were reported statewide, seven from vital records review. In total, 6,838 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated Saturday on the state’s website, are at 99,521. The statewide recovery total is updated weekly on Saturdays.

