UP virtual opioids town hall happening Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and the Michigan Opioids Task Force will host a third virtual town hall this year to learn more about how the opioid epidemic has impacted different regions of the state.

The Upper Peninsula virtual opioids town hall will be Thursday, Oct. 8 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and attendees can join the event here using Microsoft Teams.

To ensure information gathered reflects the experience of the community, residents are asked to only participate in the virtual town hall if they reside in the Upper Peninsula.

During the town hall, MDHHS and the Michigan Opioids Task Force will share the 2020 strategy to turn the tide on the crisis, seek feedback from the public and host a question and answer session about the crisis response.

Information gathered during the town hall will help the state develop a crisis response that is flexible; effective to fit the needs of the community; and informed by the experiences of Michiganders affected by the crisis.

A few key questions will guide the conversation:

How has the opioid epidemic affected you, your family or your community?

What services, programs or policies would you recommend to help address the crisis?

How can the state help combat stigma and change the narrative around opioid use disorder?

For more information about the state’s opioid response and available resources, visit Michigan.gov/Opioids.

