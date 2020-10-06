U.P. Foster Closet Delta County temporarily changes donation policy

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Foster Closet of Delta County is now only accepting donations on an as-needed basis. The foster closet in Escanaba says it has too much to sort through right now.

U.P. Foster Closet is a non-profit serving families with children who are not biologically their own. Families can get clothing, shoes, diapers, accessories, hygiene products and more.

“We’re also not taking women size clothing or teen size clothing because we find that they don’t usually like what we have necessarily. So, we like to just be able to give them gift cards or take them shopping and have them pick out new stuff,” said Heather Jensen, co-manager of U.P. Foster Closet Delta County.

As certain items are needed, The U.P Foster Closet of Delta County will post items needed on its Facebook page. This will continue until further notice.

