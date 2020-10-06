Advertisement

U.P. Foster Closet Delta County temporarily changes donation policy

The non-profit says it has an abundance of donations to sort through
Outside the U.P. Foster Closet in Escanaba.
Outside the U.P. Foster Closet in Escanaba.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Foster Closet of Delta County is now only accepting donations on an as-needed basis. The foster closet in Escanaba says it has too much to sort through right now.

U.P. Foster Closet is a non-profit serving families with children who are not biologically their own. Families can get clothing, shoes, diapers, accessories, hygiene products and more.

“We’re also not taking women size clothing or teen size clothing because we find that they don’t usually like what we have necessarily. So, we like to just be able to give them gift cards or take them shopping and have them pick out new stuff,” said Heather Jensen, co-manager of U.P. Foster Closet Delta County.

As certain items are needed, The U.P Foster Closet of Delta County will post items needed on its Facebook page. This will continue until further notice.

