Advertisement

UP experiencing critical need for blood donations

The U.P. Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a critical need for B-, O-, A- and A+ blood type donations.
Donate blood today.
Donate blood today.(WLUC/Alissa Pietila)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a critical need for B-, O-, A- and A+ blood type donations.

The U.P. Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 Upper Peninsula hospitals.

Please visit the blood center’s Facebook page or website for center details and blood drive locations. For hours and scheduling:

  • Marquette: 906-449-1450
  • Hancock: 906-483-1392
  • Escanaba: 906-786-8420

The blood center encourages everyone to “give the gift of life.”

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

MDHHS issues Emergency Order requiring schools to issue public notices related to COVID-19

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
In addition to the public notice, local health departments will continue to provide direct notification to individuals who are, or are suspected, of being a close contact of school-associated case.

News

Marquette Township Lowe’s to offer drive-through trick-or-treating this year

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
All stores nationwide will be participating from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.

News

Habitat for Humanity Iron River ReStore demolished

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
The Iron River ReStore had collapsed in January and Habitat for Humanity will not rebuild. Negotiations are underway for new owners.

Politics

Gov. Whitmer signs bill to help ensure every vote is counted in November election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
SB 757 would allow clerks in certain cities or townships to begin processing absentee ballots prior to election day.

Latest News

Politics

Gov. Whitmer signs bill to help ensure every vote is counted in November election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
SB 757 would allow clerks in certain cities or townships to begin processing absentee ballots prior to election day.

News

October is Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, more than 140 infants in Michigan die every year because of sleeping in an unsafe environment.

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - October 4, 2020 - Part 4 -

Updated: 1 hours ago
Ryan Report - October 4, 2020 - Part 4 -

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - October 4, 2020 - Part 2 -

Updated: 1 hours ago
Ryan Report - October 4, 2020 - Part 2 -

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - October 4, 2020 - Part 3 -

Updated: 1 hours ago
Ryan Report - October 4, 2020 - Part 3 -

Ryan Report

Ryan Report - October 4, 2020 - Part 1 -

Updated: 1 hours ago
Ryan Report - October 4, 2020 - Part 1 -