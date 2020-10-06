Two arrested in Schoolcraft County on animal cruelty charges

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Two Manistique residents have been arraigned on charges related to animal cruelty. 41-year-old Sean Patrick Dupee was arraigned on Tuesday for Abandoning Cruelty to ten or more but fewer than 25 animals, a felony that is punishable by up to four years in prison. Bond was set by the court at $5,000 cash and a prelim is scheduled for October 19.

42-year-old Tammy Lynn Munoz was arraigned on Monday on those same charges. Bond was set at $10,000 personal Recognizance bond and her preliminary hearing is set for October 20.

These charges stem from an incident on July 8, when Manistique Public Safety Officers conducted an investigation in Manistique. Officers seized 39 animals, including nine dogs, 12 cats, four bearded dragon lizards, 13 chickens, and a hamster. The animals were forfeited by the suspects and, after being taken in by the Eva Burrell Animal Shelter in Manistique, have been adopted out into new homes.

In a press release, the Manistique Public Safety Department thanked and recognized The Eva Burrell Animal Shelter, the Upper Peninsula Veterinary Service, Thompson Veterinary Clinic, the Garlyn Zoo of Naubinway, and other citizens of Manistique for their help with this investigation.

