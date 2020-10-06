Systems Control to hold job fair Wednesday

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Systems Control in Iron Mountain will be holding an onsite job fair Wednesday.

The Production Talent Job Fair on Wednesday, October 7 runs from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. No previous experience is required and on the job training is provided.

The company says to fast track your application, apply online at https://www.systemscontrol.com/job-postings/.

“Systems Control of Iron Mountain is experiencing aggressive business growth in 2020 and beyond. As the needs of our nation’s utility companies expand, Systems Control continues to strengthen its position as the market leader. The growing demands of the energy industry creates a steady and stable need for talented people just like you," the company said.

The safety and well-being of attendees and staff is of the utmost importance. As part of the COVID-19 response, CDC guidelines will be implemented to ensure the safety and health of employees and visitors at the upcoming job fair.

All attendees will be required to stop at the Safety Tent outside door #49 and will be required to do the following prior to entering the Systems Control facility:

Complete a health questionnaire regarding your health and recent travel

Have a temperature check

Wear a face covering at all times during your visit

Maintain social distancing, staying 6 feet apart

More job fair details, including parking map can be found here https://www.systemscontrol.com/production-talent-job-fair/.

About Systems Control: Systems Control, a wholly owned subsidiary of Comvest Partners, Inc., has over 58 years of expertise as an industry leader in the design and manufacture of engineered solutions that enable the reliable delivery of energy to the world. Systems Control is a market leader in the engineered solutions for production of electrical relay and control panels, sub-station equipment enclosures, energy storage enclosures, outdoor walk-in electrical system enclosures and engineering services for the electrical utility, oil and gas transmission industry. The company has over 700 employees in its 403,000 square foot engineering and manufacturing headquarters in Iron Mountain, MI. To learn more about Systems Control and employment opportunities, visit www.systemscontrol.com or contact HR@systemscontrol.com. More information on Systems Control can be found at www.systemscontrol.com.

Systems Control Press Release, 2020. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.