Sec. Benson: 2.6M voters with absentee ballots can be confident votes will be counted

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson Tuesday called on the more than 2.6 million Michigan voters who have already been issued absentee ballots to submit them as soon as possible. A breakdown by jurisdiction of absentee ballot requests is available here.

“Voters with ballots should fill them out, sign the back of the envelope, and submit them through the mail or by hand-delivering them to their clerk’s office or ballot drop box as soon as possible,” said Benson. “Michigan’s absentee voting system is time-tested and secure, and voters can be confident that all absentee ballots received by the deadline and with a matching signature will be counted.”

Voters can find their clerk’s office and drop box locations and hours at Michigan.gov/Vote. At the same site, they can also track their ballot to ensure it was received.

Benson also announced that, in alignment with National Voter Education Week, which began Monday, the Michigan Department of State has launched a statewide multimedia initiative to inform voters how to utilize the options they have to vote. Advertisements are being placed on social media, the internet, television and the back of ATM receipts. Absentee ballot applications will be inserted in dozens of newspapers, and available at Kroger stores statewide.

“Michigan citizens have proven with record-breaking turnout numbers in each of our state’s three successful elections this year that they want to vote,” said Benson. “It is my responsibility to ensure they know their options to do so safely and securely from home, early at their local clerk’s office, or at their polling place on Election Day.”

At a time when many voters are being inundated with voting materials from political campaigns and other organizations, Benson urged Michiganders to turn to trusted, non-partisan sources for official election information.

“It is common for voters to receive many mailings, text messages and advertisements ahead of a presidential election,” said Benson. “While this is no reason for alarm, I encourage voters to be vigilant consumers of election information, and to seek out trusted sources of accurate information, including our office, their local clerk’s office, and the dozens of nonpartisan organizations we are partnering with across the state.”

The Michigan Department of State website lists democracy partners that have committed to sharing accurate information from the Department. Members of the public are also encouraged to follow the Department on social media by searching the following:

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.