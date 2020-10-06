Advertisement

Republicans have spent $542K to challenge Whitmer’s orders

The Senate and House released the figure to a liberal group, Progress Michigan, last week.
Symbols of the Democratic and Republican parties
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature have spent about $542,000 suing Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her use of emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the same day the state Supreme Court ruled against the governor in a similar lawsuit to the Legislature’s.

The Whitmer administration has quickly reinstituted a mask requirement and gathering limits under a law that’s not an issue in the legal challenges.

The $542,000 of public money has paid attorneys at Bush Seyferth, a Troy-based law firm.

