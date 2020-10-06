Partly cloudy and mild Tuesday, taking a stormy turn into the evening

A mix of sun, clouds and warmer than average temperatures fill much of the day in the Upper Peninsula Tuesday. But an approaching storm from the Northern Plains results in increasing clouds later in the afternoon, with showers beginning in the Western U.P. Rain becomes widespread into the evening hours, at times moderate in intensity – isolated thunderstorms possible. Breezy northwest winds and lake effect rain are possible for Wednesday following passage of the cold front. Expecting a cooling trend in the U.P. for Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon followed by widespread rain over the U.P. in the evening -- isolated thunderstorms possible

Highs: 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect rain, breezy northwest winds with gusts over 30 mph possible -- cooler

Highs: 50s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool

Highs: 50s

Friday: Chance of AM showers, otherwise partly cloudy and warmer

Highs: 60s

Saturday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 60s

Sunday: Mostly sunny

Highs: 60

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

Highs: 60

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.