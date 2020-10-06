Advertisement

October is Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, more than 140 infants in Michigan die every year because of sleeping in an unsafe environment.
Two babies sleep in a hospital
Two babies sleep in a hospital(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -Governor Gretchen Whitmer has named October 2020 as Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, more than 140 infants in Michigan die every year because of sleeping in an unsafe environment. They recommend infants sleep alone and on their back in a crib, with a firm mattress and a tightly fitted sheets. Also, keep a baby’s sleep space clutter free, no pillows, blankets or toys.

“Sleep related deaths can be prevented, the majority can. We don’t ever want to have a family experience this. Anything we can do to promote the health and well-being of a child is important,” said Michelle Rexses, a member of the Iron-Dickinson Child Advocacy Network Council.

To learn more about the safe sleep guidelines and why they are recommended click here.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

