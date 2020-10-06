Northern Waters Casino goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Waters Casino Resort in Watersmeet is going pink for a good cause.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The casino has made all its lights and decorations pink for the entire month to raise awareness. Funds will also be donated to the Superior Health Foundation Breast Health Fund.

General Manager Michael Broderick says because the casino is such a big part of the community, the staff wanted to find a way to get involved.

“This is a terrible disease that affects everybody, not just the people who actually get it, but their family members and their friends,” Broderick said. “We felt we could play a strong part in actually helping with the efforts to find a cure.”

As guests leave the casino, they can deposit their leftover TITO tickets. The funds collected from those tickets will be donated to the Breast Health Fund. The casino and reservation will match that amount at the end of the month.

