Advertisement

Northern Waters Casino goes pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The casino is raising funds for the Superior Health Foundation Breast Health Fund.
Tables, lights, and decor have been made pink to raise awareness.
Tables, lights, and decor have been made pink to raise awareness.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Waters Casino Resort in Watersmeet is going pink for a good cause.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The casino has made all its lights and decorations pink for the entire month to raise awareness. Funds will also be donated to the Superior Health Foundation Breast Health Fund.

General Manager Michael Broderick says because the casino is such a big part of the community, the staff wanted to find a way to get involved.

“This is a terrible disease that affects everybody, not just the people who actually get it, but their family members and their friends,” Broderick said. “We felt we could play a strong part in actually helping with the efforts to find a cure.”

As guests leave the casino, they can deposit their leftover TITO tickets. The funds collected from those tickets will be donated to the Breast Health Fund. The casino and reservation will match that amount at the end of the month.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UP virtual opioids town hall happening Thursday

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The event Oct. 8 will happen using Microsoft Teams from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

State

Gov. Whitmer proclaims Oct. 7 as Energy Efficiency Day

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
A webinar Wednesday, will explain how EGLE programs support Michigan communities that are interested in advancing energy efficiency and clean energy.

News

Archaeology Bingo Scavenger Hunt sponsored by the Marquette Regional History Center this month

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By James Kuckkan
A discussion with Cris Osier, the Executive Director of the Marquette Regional History Center, and Betsy Rutz, one of the Center's educators, about the Archaeology Bingo Scavenger Hunt the Center is holding all throughout October.

News

MRHC Archaeology Bingo Scavenger Hunt

Updated: 3 hours ago
A discussion with Cris Osier, the Executive Director of the Marquette Regional History Center, and Betsy Rutz, one of the Center's educators, about the Archaeology Bingo Scavenger Hunt the Center is holding all throughout October.

Latest News

News

$30k raised so far to support Negaunee’s damaged Vista Theater

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council is collecting returnable cans and bottles.

VOD Recordings

$30k raised so far to support Negaunee's damaged Vista Theater

Updated: 4 hours ago
$30k raised so far to support Negaunee's damaged Vista Theater

News

Firefighters rescue man from Ishpeming house fire

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
He was trapped on the second floor of the home Monday night. Firefighters performed CPR. His status is unknown.

News

Legislature responds to motion filed with Michigan Supreme Court by governor and health director

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon file a motion to clarify if the Supreme Court's ruling will take effect in 28 days.

News

La Catrina now open in Marquette Township

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
La Catrina restaurant is now open in Marquette Township

News

Aspirus Ontonagon offers Drive-thru flu shot clinics

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alex Clark
Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital and Clinics will be holding two drive-thru community flu vaccination clinics in October.