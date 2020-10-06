Advertisement

‘Music in the Mine’ virtual concert to be held Friday

Incredible acoustics, exciting performances and contemporary music come together for Music in the Mine in Hancock's Quincy Mine Hoist building.
Quincy Mine Hoist building. FILE
Quincy Mine Hoist building. FILE(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Rozsa Center for the Performing Arts, Department of Visual and Performing Arts, and in partnership with the Quincy Mine Hoist Association, will present a virtual streamed concert Friday.

The concert, titled “Music in the Mine,” is planned for October 9, at 6:00 p.m.

Incredible acoustics, exciting performances and contemporary music come together for Music in the Mine, performed live in the beautiful setting of the historic Quincy Mine Hoist building.

Music in the Mine features performances by Pat Booth on saxophone, Adam Meckler on trumpet, Adam Hall on cello and conScience Chamber Singers under the direction of Jared Anderson premiering a new composition by Stephen Rush.

Other works on the program are by Pat Booth, Sofia Gubaidulina, and John Cage. There will also be an interactive piece titled “Tuning Meditation,” by Paulina Oliveros.

This concert is free and can be streamed live at mtu.edu/rozsa.

