Mobile food pantry event being held this month in Harvey

HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A mobile food pantry is available to those in need later this month in Harvey.

Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are teaming with Feeding America West Michigan to host the drive-through, mobile food distribution event on Thursday, October 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Those driving will be directed by parking lot attendants and are asked to stay in their vehicles. The organizers ask those participating to have a clear trunk space or back seat to place food items in. Those attending do not need to provide their own containers.

Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey

Anyone with questions is asked to call 906-249-1715.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.