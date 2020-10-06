Michigan census deadline extended to the end of the month

Advertisement

2020 Census deadline extended in Michigan
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.S. Census Bureau has agreed to extend the deadline for the Michigan census until October 31.

Over 20,000 households have not been accounted for in the state of Michigan. That equals to close to 50,000 individuals not counted in the 2020 census.

Census data show several communities throughout Michigan including Detroit, Flint, Saginaw, Lansing, Grand Rapids, and the Upper Peninsula remain undercounted. The deadline was originally Monday, October 5.

Michigan Nonprofit Association President and CEO, Donna Murray-Brown, said the more people not counted for result in lesser resources available.

“If we were able to stop the count today," Murray-Brown said. "If the count happened today, we would lose maybe 50,000 Michiganders not counted. So, how does that translate to resources? That’s nearly 150 million dollars in resources for the year.”

The Upper Peninsula has a low self-response rate of 57.2%. That’s about 20 percent lower than the response rate of Michigan overall. Keweenaw County alone has a self-response rate of 29.9%.

Murray-Brown stressed the importance of rural and urban communities being accounted for so they can get the federal funding needed to improve each community.

The funding can go towards paying for road repairs, improving schools, promoting stronger public safety relationships and supporting local programs that help children, families and the elderly.

To fill out the census form visit my2020census.gov.

