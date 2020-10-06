Advertisement

MDHHS issues Emergency Order requiring schools to issue public notices related to COVID-19

In addition to the public notice, local health departments will continue to provide direct notification to individuals who are, or are suspected, of being a close contact of school-associated case.
Coronavirus in schools.
Coronavirus in schools.(WLUC/CDC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon issued an Emergency Order Tuesday requiring K-12 schools to provide public notice to the school community about probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 within 24 hours.

The order requires local health departments to notify schools within 24 hours of learning of a probable or confirmed school-associated case of COVID-19. Upon notification, schools must provide public notification on a highly visible location on the school’s website that covers the impacted building or location within 24 hours. Schools are encouraged to provide information about measures in place at the school to prevent transmission of COVID-19, as well as measures that individuals can take to prevent transmission.

“Recent outbreaks throughout the country demonstrate that COVID-19 can spread quickly in the school setting,” said Gordon. “Timely communication from schools to parents, guardians, students, teachers, staff and other persons affiliated with schools enables members of the school community to take measures to prevent spread of the virus.”

In addition to the public notice, local health departments will continue to provide direct notification to individuals who are, or are suspected, of being a close contact of school-associated case.

This order goes into effect on Monday, Oct. 12. Information about school outbreaks is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus. Additional Epidemic Orders are available online.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

MDHHS Press Release, 2020. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

State releases updated school-related COVID-19 outbreak details: Oct. 5

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Three new outbreaks have been identified by the state for locations in Upper Michigan.

Back to School & Beyond

Delta-Schoolcraft ISD closing for two days due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:36 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Two staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus.

State

EGLE Classroom launches instructional video series

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
EGLE says environmental education is an essential ingredient for developing environmental stewardship.

State

More than 60K apply for Futures for Frontliners in first two weeks

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The governor’s office says this demonstrates the demand for education assistance.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

State releases updated school-related COVID-19 outbreak details: Sept. 28

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT
|
By Alissa Pietila
Five new outbreaks in Upper Michigan were reported by the state Monday.

Back to School & Beyond

Hannahville Indian School shifts to online learning until Oct. 12

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
The Hannahville Childcare Center, Early Headstart and Headstart programs will continue to operate as they have been.

Back to School & Beyond

West Iron County schools move to online learning through Oct. 9

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Remote learning will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

News

UPDATE: WUPHD announces all Houghton County schools to close Monday, Sept. 28

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Schools will be closed for two weeks and will reopen for in-person learning on Monday, Oct. 12.

Back to School & Beyond

Finlandia University introduces new online certificates

Updated: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:14 PM EDT
|
By TV6 News Team
Certificate programs offered are in Marketing, Sports Management, and Teaching & Learning: Professional Development.

News

Parents have opposing views on Superior Hills Elementary temporary closure

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT
|
By Kendall Bunch
Superintendent, Bill Saunders, said they have worked closely with the Marquette Health Department to make the decision.