Advertisement

MDHHS issues Emergency Order regarding residential care, congregate care, juvenile justice facilities

This order is effective immediately and remains in effect through Friday, Oct. 30.
(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva)
(MGN Image with WLUC Edits in Canva) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Director Robert Gordon Tuesday issued Emergency Orders under MCL 333.2253 that maintain protections for Michigan’s most vulnerable populations and staff in residential care settings.

The orders follow the Michigan Supreme Court decision on Friday, Oct 2, that invalidated COVID-19 related executive orders. Under MCL 333.2253, if the MDHHS director determines that control of an epidemic is necessary to protect the public health, the director by emergency order may prohibit the gathering of people for any purpose and may establish procedures to be followed during the epidemic to insure continuation of essential public health services and enforcement of health laws.

“Ensuring the health and safety of vulnerable Michiganders and those under our care is of the utmost importance,” Gordon said. “This order reestablishes protections that have helped Michigan sharply reduce the loss of life in nursing homes. With the level of COVID in Michigan rising again, these protections are more critical than ever.”

The residential care order has three major components: notice requirements regarding cases, limitations on visitations and limitations on communal dining.

With respect to notice, under the order, all covered facilities must:

  • Notify employees and residents of the presence of a confirmed COVID-19 positive employee or resident within 12 hours of identification.
  • Inform legal guardians or health proxies for all residents within the facility of the presence of a confirmed COVID-19 positive employee or resident within 24 hours.
  • Post a notice in a conspicuous place near the main entrance of the care facility indicating the presence of a confirmed COVID-19 positive employee or resident.
  • Contact the local health department in the facility’s jurisdiction to report the presence of a confirmed COVID-19 positive employee or resident.

The order continues restrictions on visitation to residential care facilities, which include nursing homes, homes for the aged, adult foster care, assisted living, independent living, and SUD residential facilities.  As previously, visitation is permitted to assist with activities of daily living and for compassionate care.  Restrictions on visits don’t apply to medical service providers, resident physicians, and window visits when there is a barrier between the resident and visitor.

Outdoor visits are permitted with precautions, such as allowing for at least six feet separation between all people. Facilities must also meet criteria specified in the order, including having had no new COVID-19 cases originate there within the previous 14 days.

The department continues to review experiences and feedback around outdoor visitation to inform additional changes to visitation rules.

There are different visitation rules for child caring facilities and juvenile justice facilities. They may permit entry of any visitors as long as they provide information about COVID-19 prevention practices and symptoms of the virus; limit visitor entry through a designated entrance and screen visitors for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entry; restrict visitation to designated areas; and require advance scheduling. Social distancing and mask use are required.

Communal dining is permitted under the order at all facilities consistent with Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services and MDHHS guidance. The community dining rules apply for the first time to independent living, hospice facilities and SUD residential facilities.

Consistent with MCL 333.2261, violation of this order is a misdemeanor punishable by imprisonment for not more than six months, or a fine of not more than $200, or both.

This order is effective immediately and remains in effect through Friday, Oct. 30. Individuals with suggestions and concerns are invited to submit comments via email to COVID19@michigan.gov.

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

MDHHS Press Release, 2020. Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan reports two more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, adds 68 cases

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
As of 4:15 Tuesday, there have been a total of 2,930 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Political News

Trump, back at White House, compares COVID to seasonal flu

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and AAMER MADHANI
In a letter, Trump’s doctor, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said Trump had a “restful” night at the White House and that on Tuesday “he reports no symptoms.”

National Politics

COVID-19 crisis continues without a stimulus bill in sight

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
Coronavirus cases are rising in 21 states, forcing officials in some places to make tough decisions.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

MDHHS issues Emergency Order requiring schools to issue public notices related to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
In addition to the public notice, local health departments will continue to provide direct notification to individuals who are, or are suspected, of being a close contact of school-associated case.

Political News

Top military leaders quarantined after official tests positive

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Gen. Mark Milley and the chiefs of the Army, Navy and Air Force have tested negative for the virus, but remain under quarantine as a precaution, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information not yet made public.

Coronavirus

FDA publishes vaccine guidelines opposed by White House

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration laid out updated safety standards Tuesday for makers of COVID-19 vaccines after the White House blocked their formal release, the latest political tug-of-war between the Trump administration and the government’s public health scientists.

Coronavirus

White House declines CDC contact tracing offer

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
The White House declined offers from the CDC to help with contact tracing, an official said.

Coronavirus

CDC: How contact tracing works

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Contact tracing is used by health departments to prevent the spread of infectious diseases like COVID-19.

Political News

US trade deficit up to $67.1 billion in August, 14-year high

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The U.S. trade deficit rose in August to the highest level in 14 years.