Marquette Township Lowe’s to offer drive-through trick-or-treating this year

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Lowe’s in Marquette Township will be offering up a new option for Halloween this year.

According to a release, the company is launching drive-through, curbside trick-or-treating events at all stores nationwide from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29.

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 10, families can visit Lowes.com/DIY to reserve a spot for Lowe’s Halloween experience at the Marquette Township store, or store closest to them.

Then, families can drive up to receive candy and a small pumpkin at no cost to take home. Lowe’s has even offered some cool pumpkin design ideas in this video. Costumes are encouraged, but are not required to attend.

“We know that customers still want to celebrate Halloween, even if the holiday may look different for us this year. While the pandemic has changed many elements of everyday life, the tradition of trick-or-treating doesn’t have to be one of them,” said Joe McFarland, Lowe’s executive vice president of stores said in the release. “Our associates take great pride in serving our communities, and as we all find new ways to safely celebrate the holiday, we look forward to welcoming families to our drive-through curbside trick-or-treating events this year.”

Again, this curbside, drive-through option for celebrating Halloween is happening at Lowe’s locations throughout the United States. Click here to find out the nearest location to you.

Additionally, in celebration of National First Responders Day on Oct. 28, Lowe’s is encouraging autumn lovers everywhere to carve a pumpkin with a message of gratitude for the hardworking heroes on the front lines of the pandemic and share their designs on social media using #BuildThanks. For inspiration and to get started, click here.

