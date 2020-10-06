Advertisement

Marinette County woman sentenced to probation for hiding mother’s corpse

Paula Bergold. Photo: Marinette County Jail
Paula Bergold. Photo: Marinette County Jail(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Marinette County woman has been sentenced to probation for hiding her mother’s corpse to continue collecting social security payments.

Paula Ann Bergold, 61, appeared before a Marinette County judge Monday for a sentencing hearing.

She was convicted of a felony charge of Hiding a Corpse. As part of a plea agreement, charges of Failing to Report a Death and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer were dismissed.

The judge ordered a sentence of three years in state prison and three years on extended supervision. However, those sentences were stayed--meaning she would not have to serve time behind bars unless she violates terms of probation.

Bergold was also sentenced to 13 days of jail but was given credit for time served.

The probation sentence is seven years. She was ordered to continue with mental health counseling and to take all prescribed medication. She cannot drink alcohol unless given permission through the Department of Corrections.

Fines and costs will be paid from bond.

On Sept. 18, 2019, Marinette County deputies were called to State Highway 64 in the Town of Peshtigo to perform a welfare check on Bergold’s 89-year-old mother, Ruby.

Paula Bergold told officers that Ruby’s body was in a tub in the basement, according to a criminal complaint.

Paula said that she didn’t kill her mother. She said she had found Ruby dead in a chair upstairs. Paula said she wanted to call police but she “couldn’t bring herself to do it.”

Ruby Bergold’s body was removed from the home and transported to Fond du Lac for an autopsy. Investigators identified the body through the serial number on Ruby’s pacemaker.

Paula told investigators that she had been living off of her mother’s income--social security, stocks, and dividends from her father’s retirement.

“Paula said that she was concerned about the money, and that played into her decision to not report her mother’s death,” reads the complaint.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Single-stream recycling begins in Marquette County

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Plastics, tins, and cardboard items can now be recycled together.

News

Mobile food pantry event being held this month in Harvey

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
The food distribution event will be held on Thursday, October 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

News

‘Music in the Mine’ virtual concert to be held Friday

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Incredible acoustics, exciting performances and contemporary music come together for Music in the Mine in Hancock’s Quincy Mine Hoist building.

News

Michigan census deadline extended to the end of the month

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
Census data show several communities throughout Michigan including Detroit, Flint, Saginaw, Lansing, Grand Rapids, and the Upper Peninsula remain undercounted.

News

Calumet Laurium Keweenaw Schools are looking to return to the classroom soon

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Maci Cosmore
Calumet Laurium Keweenaw Schools switched to online learning on Monday, Sept. 28 after the Upper Western Peninsula Health Department announced all Houghton County schools will move to online classes for 2 weeks.

Latest News

News

VA expands Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By TV6 News Team
This first phase expansion includes eligible veterans who incurred or aggravated a serious injury in the line of duty in the active, military, naval or air service on or before May 7, 1975.

National

Guitar rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies of cancer at 65

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Gray News staff
Legendary rock guitarist Eddie Van Halen has died at the age of 65, his son said Tuesday on Twitter.

News

Governor Whitmer signs legislation to ensure all ballots are counted

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lily Simmons
Clerks in cities with more than 25,000 residents may begin processing ballots before November 3.

News

Atlantic Mine homeowners without water for weeks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Matt Price
Water shut off during construction project on Coles Creek Road.

News

Iron Mountain Northwoods Buckmaster chapter hosting can drive, raffle

Updated: 1 hour ago
Iron Mountain Northwoods Buckmaster chapter hosting can drive, raffle

Coronavirus

Upper Michigan reports two more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, adds 68 cases

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
As of 4:15 Tuesday, there have been a total of 2,930 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak