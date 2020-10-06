In wake of Supreme Court ruling against Whitmer NMU keeps covid-19 precautions in place

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Following the state Supreme Court’s ruling against Governor Whitmer’s emergency powers, Northern Michigan University has announced no change in their policies regarding covid-19.

The school is now in its eighth week of the semester. A strict covid policy has kept cases on campus low. Mandatory masks indoors, strict social distancing and testing and contact tracing remain in place for NMU.

“The safety procedures that NMU implemented earlier this fall, all those decisions have been made with input from the local Marquette County Health Department, we’re also following the CDC recommendations, really there’s no changes on campus,” said NMU Spokesperson, Derek Hall.

NMU is also encouraging students and staff to not travel during this time. They’re also performing surveillance testing on random students on campus.

